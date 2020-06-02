Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of Williams-Sonoma worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 65,593 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 193,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 58,476 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 133,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 172,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 103,258 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 17,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $1,243,177.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,582 shares in the company, valued at $36,495,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,694. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.70. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

