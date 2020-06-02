Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $63,560,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $727.00 to $783.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,132.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $868.90.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,047.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 87.76, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $911.00 and its 200 day moving average is $822.15. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,087.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,157 shares of company stock worth $17,370,378. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.