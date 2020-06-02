Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Repligen worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Repligen by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Repligen by 4.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 1,249.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 126,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Repligen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN opened at $129.96 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $143.93. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 14.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.97.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $6,562,620.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,287,203.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cox sold 26,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $2,547,138.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,525 shares of company stock worth $15,006,272. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

