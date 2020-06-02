Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) to report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLNO. ValuEngine upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of SLNO opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.57. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

