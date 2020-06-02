Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 154,541 Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 379,300 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 303,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 100,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. 14.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ OSMT opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 115.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

OSMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.