WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of WEX worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,106,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,412,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,503,000 after acquiring an additional 121,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,566,000 after acquiring an additional 68,818 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 193,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WEX from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.44.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $152.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.22, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. WEX Inc has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $236.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.54.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). WEX had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

