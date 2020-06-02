SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of SYNNEX worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,192,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after acquiring an additional 106,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,033,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $262,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,128.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $26,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,166.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and have sold 5,436 shares worth $533,688. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNX opened at $109.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.