7,922 Shares in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,922 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com stock opened at $202.00 on Tuesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $221.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.81.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STMP. Roth Capital increased their price target on Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,232 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.