Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 30,283 Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,283 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smart Global were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Smart Global by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGH. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Smart Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

SGH opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.71 million. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smart Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

