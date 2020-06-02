Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 100,138 Shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 174.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,138 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 116,854 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,175,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,790 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $228.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, CEO James Eccher bought 12,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $99,633.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

