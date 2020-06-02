PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

