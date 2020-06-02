NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 60.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NMI were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of NMI by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NMI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.91. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 48.69%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NMIH. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point upped their price objective on NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.05.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

