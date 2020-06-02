Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of Addus Homecare worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus Homecare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $98.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $104.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.94 and its 200-day moving average is $86.92.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.08 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $27,505.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,594.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

