Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $160,609,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,631,000 after acquiring an additional 164,272 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 991,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.67. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.