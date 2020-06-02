Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $829,000 Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 208,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDRX. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

In related news, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $168,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 356,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,569.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black bought 33,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $243,913.26. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

