Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.36.

ALLO opened at $48.94 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $107,528.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at $932,380.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $392,668.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,215,426 shares in the company, valued at $42,779,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,972,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,893 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $61,077,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,658,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,578,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,012,000 after purchasing an additional 690,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,720,000. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

