Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Raymond James downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.36.

ALLO opened at $48.94 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $107,528.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at $932,380.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $392,668.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,215,426 shares in the company, valued at $42,779,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,972,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,893 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $61,077,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,658,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,578,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,012,000 after purchasing an additional 690,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,720,000. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Analyst Recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NMI Holdings Inc Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL
NMI Holdings Inc Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL
Addus Homecare Co. Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL
Addus Homecare Co. Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL
Tetra Tech, Inc. Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL
Tetra Tech, Inc. Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL
Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $829,000 Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc
Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $829,000 Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc
Allogene Therapeutics Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James
Allogene Therapeutics Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James
Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 3,393 Shares of ResMed Inc.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 3,393 Shares of ResMed Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report