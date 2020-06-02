Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,632 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.97% of Pixelworks worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,313,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 236,311 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 386,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145,077 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 402.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 385,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 308,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 88,805 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $140.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.36.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXLW. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.