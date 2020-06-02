Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,691 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,932 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,173,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,931,000 after acquiring an additional 154,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,630,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,975,000 after acquiring an additional 83,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,403,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,737,000 after acquiring an additional 34,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,394,000 after acquiring an additional 37,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,969,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,719.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $227,153 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $46.51.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

