Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Steven Madden worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $54,403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,467,000 after purchasing an additional 600,601 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 530,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,008,000 after purchasing an additional 398,175 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 304,759 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOO. BTIG Research began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.21 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.