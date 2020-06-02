Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 73.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 816,242 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,159,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after buying an additional 69,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 979,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 167,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 372,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 282,737 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oil States International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oil States International from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Oil States International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Oil States International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The company has a market cap of $258.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.46.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $219.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Seaver purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.