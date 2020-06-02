Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 47,829 Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 101.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,829 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Avantor by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 240,731 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 3,328.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 162,451 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $2,921,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. Avantor Inc has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.01.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB dropped their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $442,593.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,680.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $332,094,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,661,317 shares of company stock valued at $551,196,298. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

