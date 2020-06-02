Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,170.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $99,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,124.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $283.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

SSD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simpson Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

