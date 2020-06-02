State Street Corp Grows Stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

State Street Corp raised its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,843,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $110,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NWE opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.36. NorthWestern Corp has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $335.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. NorthWestern’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sidoti upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

