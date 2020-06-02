Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 75,954 Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,954 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 106.9% in the first quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 34.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 98.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,274,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 631,266 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the first quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the first quarter worth about $293,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

OCSI opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $177.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 120.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.11%.

In other news, COO Mathew Pendo purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $30,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson purchased 14,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,580.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 33,845 shares of company stock worth $243,145. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OCSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.