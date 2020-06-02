Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.35 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will post sales of $7.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $8.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $31.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.38 billion to $35.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $37.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 45,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,995.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 650,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 68,400 shares of company stock valued at $406,610. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,012,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,173 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,010,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,932,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,828,000 after purchasing an additional 774,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,070,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.38. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

