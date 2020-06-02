State Street Corp Buys 157,208 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State Street Corp grew its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,241,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $105,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 56.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO stock opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.11. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

