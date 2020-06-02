Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.24 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will announce sales of $244.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $298.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.89 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $288.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $999.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $847.52 million to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $855.29 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 448,853 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 130,543 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 129,555 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,165,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 77.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LL opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

