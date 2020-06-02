Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 560.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

CODI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $219,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 131,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $2,018,940.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 348,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,775. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.84. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

