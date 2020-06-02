Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.
Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $27.59.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.
