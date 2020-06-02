Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $27.59.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.