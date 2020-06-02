Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,079 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.06% of Riverview Bancorp worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,667 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RVSB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director David Nierenberg acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Also, EVP Kim J. Capeloto acquired 9,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $47,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 46,475 shares of company stock worth $236,809. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

