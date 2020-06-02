State Street Corp Sells 95,964 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,751,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95,964 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $106,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,165,911,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,179 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 665,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,605,000 after purchasing an additional 664,590 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

