TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $97.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $76.00.

TEL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Shares of TEL opened at $84.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 463,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,424,000 after buying an additional 284,192 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $2,659,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 115,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

