Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €167.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($194.19) price target on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €148.00 ($172.09).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €150.55 ($175.06) on Monday. Deutsche Boerse has a 52-week low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a 52-week high of €158.90 ($184.77). The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is €143.77 and its 200 day moving average is €140.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.74.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

