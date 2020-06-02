Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €167.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($194.19) price target on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €148.00 ($172.09).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €150.55 ($175.06) on Monday. Deutsche Boerse has a 52-week low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a 52-week high of €158.90 ($184.77). The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is €143.77 and its 200 day moving average is €140.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.74.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TE Connectivity Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird
TE Connectivity Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird
Deutsche Boerse Given a €167.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group
Deutsche Boerse Given a €167.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group
Gentex Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird
Gentex Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird
AstraZeneca Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup
AstraZeneca Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup
Standard Chartered Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”
Standard Chartered Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”
America’s Car-Mart Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“
America’s Car-Mart Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report