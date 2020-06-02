AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Main First Bank upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 8,800 ($115.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($121.02) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($108.52) to GBX 8,600 ($113.13) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,186.67 ($107.69).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,546 ($112.42) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.12. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 5,739 ($75.49) and a one year high of GBX 9,335 ($122.80). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,371.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,614.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

