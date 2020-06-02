Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 575 ($7.56) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 438 ($5.76).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC raised Standard Chartered to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.79) target price (down previously from GBX 850 ($11.18)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 596.43 ($7.85).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 406.10 ($5.34) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 373.30 ($4.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 400.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 566.39.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.14), for a total transaction of £64,397.70 ($84,711.52). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £11,500.90 ($15,128.78).

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

