Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 575 ($7.56) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 438 ($5.76).
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC raised Standard Chartered to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.79) target price (down previously from GBX 850 ($11.18)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 596.43 ($7.85).
Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 406.10 ($5.34) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 373.30 ($4.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 400.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 566.39.
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.
