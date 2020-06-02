America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRMT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $92.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.81.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $79.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $195.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann G. Bordelon bought 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,114.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $58,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gremp Jim Von bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 214,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 37,094 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 84.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,617,000 after acquiring an additional 459,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

