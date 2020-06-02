Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Community First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Community First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBI opened at $7.20 on Friday. Community First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community First Bancshares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Community First Bancshares worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community First Bancshares Company Profile

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Community First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.