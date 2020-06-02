Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Community First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFBI opened at $7.20 on Friday. Community First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Community First Bancshares Company Profile
Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.
Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Community First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.