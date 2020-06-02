$0.31 EPS Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.57. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,067 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 282,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 174,710 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

