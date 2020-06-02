Zacks: Analysts Expect Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Radian Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Radian Group posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $329.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

RDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,796.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,878,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,746,000 after buying an additional 983,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,592,000 after buying an additional 294,083 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,972,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,785,000 after buying an additional 120,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,840,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,464,000 after buying an additional 469,822 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after buying an additional 455,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

RDN opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

