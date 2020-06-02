Traders Purchase High Volume of Ceridian HCM Put Options (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 902 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,136% compared to the typical daily volume of 73 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

NYSE CDAY opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 140.81 and a beta of 1.67. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $79.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 7,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $473,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $115,938,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,805,461 shares of company stock worth $245,102,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $8,909,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after buying an additional 66,181 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $1,247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

