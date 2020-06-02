Traders Purchase Large Volume of Performance Food Group Put Options (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,166% compared to the typical volume of 79 put options.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

