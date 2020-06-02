Traders Purchase High Volume of Allegheny Technologies Put Options (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,035 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,422% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra lowered their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

ATI stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 231.47 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.13 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

