TechnipFMC Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,009 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,795% compared to the typical daily volume of 106 put options.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 20,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,965 shares in the company, valued at $356,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $3,666,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

FTI opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.92.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

