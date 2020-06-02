Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price raised by Cowen from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered shares of Ciena from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Ciena stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Ciena has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $224,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 650,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after buying an additional 324,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ciena by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Ciena by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,619,000 after buying an additional 96,321 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

