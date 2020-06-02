Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Caci International (NYSE:CACI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $270.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Caci International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caci International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Caci International from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.29.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $251.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.84. Caci International has a 12-month low of $156.15 and a 12-month high of $288.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.08). Caci International had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caci International will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caci International in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Caci International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,471,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caci International by 5,693.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 110,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,402,000 after acquiring an additional 108,917 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caci International by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,310,000 after acquiring an additional 74,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Caci International in the first quarter worth approximately $8,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

