Blair William & Co. IL Has $364,000 Holdings in Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.09% of Psychemedics worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PMD. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Psychemedics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 42,084 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 334,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Psychemedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

PMD opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.05 million, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. Psychemedics Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.