State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

State Street Corp increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,354,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $119,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OFC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 449.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

OFC stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,561.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.