Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,292 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.06.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.28). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

