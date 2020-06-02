Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stake Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.40% of Franklin Electric worth $117,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 57.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.09. Franklin Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.26.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.90 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

