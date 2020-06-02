CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CARG. Citigroup lowered CarGurus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded CarGurus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. CarGurus has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $369,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 285,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $88,460.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,830,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,695,149.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,620 shares of company stock worth $7,446,520. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in CarGurus by 941.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

